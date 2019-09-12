UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi, Buzdar Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Pervaiz Elahi, Buzdar discuss matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed various matters of mutual interest including strengthening of working relationship.

Both agreed to continue working jointly for the betterment of people and condemned the illegal Indian step of revoking constitutional status of Indian occupied Kashmir as well as the cruelties being committed against Kashmiris.

Both the leaders expressed their complete solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said serving public was priority of the government and its allies and they were moving ahead with the agenda, while the opposition was doing the politics of non-issues, he said.

The basic necessities of people were ignored in the past, he said, adding former rulers had failed to deliver.

He said time to befool people with hollow slogans was over, adding the wrong priorities of the past regimes have tremendously damaged the country.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had identified the priorities. The new local bodies system would give a new direction to the concept of public service, he added.

The chief minister said the local bodies system would devolve the power and authority to the genuine representatives of the people at the grassroots.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, expressing his confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said on the occasion that they would jointly work to provide relief to people as gimmickry of Khadim-e-Aala had been exposed before masses.

