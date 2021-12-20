Pervaiz Elahi calls on CM Usman Buzdar

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Consultation was held for jointly taking part in local bodies elections.

The CM also inquired about the health of PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed good wishes for his health.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that power would be devolved at the grassroots in the new local bodies system.

He said: "Muslim League-Q is an ally party and our alliance is stronger than before." The CM announced to continue working jointly for providing relief to the masses.

There was the best working relationship with PML-Q and the journey of public service would be accelerated without caring of any criticism, he added.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that alliance was being moved forward with sincerity.

He said: "We are an ally of the government and would remain so." He said discussions for launching joint candidates would be continued for local bodies elections.

Pervaiz Elahi also gifted a framed 'Ayat' of the Holy Quran about the Finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) and a Hadith to CM Usman Buzdar.

Principal Secretary to CM Aamir Jan, Punjab Assembly Secretary MuhammadKhan Bhatti and others were also present.