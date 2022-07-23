UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi Challenges Deputy Speaker Ruling In SC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Pervaiz Elahi challenges deputy speaker ruling in SC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on late Friday night filed a petition, challenging Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling, in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn on behalf of the Speaker filed the petition, which was received by SC Deputy Registrar Ijaz Goraya.

The Speaker through his petition submitted that he secured 186 votes in the election of the chief minister Punjab, held as per directions of the Apex Court on Friday, July 22.

However, the deputy speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), cast in his favour, after ruling that PML-Q members' votes were not counted in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's letter, he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi submitted that the deputy speaker declared Hamza Shehbaz as returned candidate who secured 179 votes.

He submitted that the deputy speaker's ruling was not only illegal but also unconstitutional. He pleaded with the court to set aside the ruling for being unconstitutional.

