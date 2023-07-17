Open Menu

Pervaiz Elahi Challenges Detention Orders Before LHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 01:52 PM

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

The PTI president has named Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials as respondents in the case, accusing the government of engaging in political victimization.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Former Punjab chief minister and PTI president, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has lodged a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging his detention orders.

The PTI president named Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials as respondents in the case, accusing the government of engaging in political victimization.

He stated that he had already been granted bail in all the cases registered against him and emphasized that even an anti-terrorism court had approved his protective bail.

This development follows the detention of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi for a 30-day period under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The Lahore Deputy Commissioner issued a notification indicating that Elahi would be held in custody at Camp Jail Lahore to prevent public disorder.

According to the notification, two cases have been registered against Mr. Elahi at Qila Gujjar Singh police station, including charges of attempted murder, while another case has been registered at Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions.

The notification stated that Parvez Elahi, a PTI leader, faces three cases that could potentially disrupt law and order, making him a wanted individual.

The notification further justified the action taken against Elahi, citing concerns that he may disturb the peace and cause a breach of law and order. The decision to detain him was made based on recommendations from the district government, District Intelligence Committee, and the police. The notification was issued upon the request of the capital city police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government filed a petition in the LHC challenging a single bench's decision that prevented the police from arresting Mr. Elahi. The government, along with anti-corruption departments and others, has been named as respondents in this case.

The government argued that the single bench disregarded the facts of the case and emphasized that relevant departments were actively investigating the charges against Elahi. The Punjab government has requested the LHC to nullify and invalidate the decision made by the single bench.

