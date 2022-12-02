Pervaiz Elahi condoles death of Afzal Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of well-known actor Afzal Ahmed.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family. He also paidtribute to late Afzal Ahmed's services in the field of acting.

He said Afzal Ahmed was a famous actor and he showed his abilities in urdu and Punjabi films.