Pervaiz Elahi Condoles Death Of Industrialist SM Muneer

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former FPCCI president and chairman Din Group SM Muneer.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

