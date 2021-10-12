UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi Condoles Pervaiz Malik Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:28 PM

Pervaiz Elahi condoles Pervaiz Malik death

Acting Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday visited the residence of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik to condole his death with Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik and other family members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Acting Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday visited the residence of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik to condole his death with Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik and other family members.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the late MNA was a worker friendly personality and he worked for the resolution of common man's problems.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail and others were also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Man May Family

Recent Stories

Court seeks NAB's comments in plea seeking dismiss ..

Court seeks NAB's comments in plea seeking dismissal of LNG reference

2 minutes ago
 27 held with contraband

27 held with contraband

2 minutes ago
 South Punjab secretariat to make history by uplift ..

South Punjab secretariat to make history by uplifting area: SP ACS

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in petition against PMC exa ..

4 minutes ago
 Europe rights court rejects child sex abuse case a ..

Europe rights court rejects child sex abuse case against Vatican

4 minutes ago
 Ryabkov, Nuland Discuss US-Russia Relations, Work ..

Ryabkov, Nuland Discuss US-Russia Relations, Work of Diplomatic Missions - Mosco ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.