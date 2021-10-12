Pervaiz Elahi condoles Pervaiz Malik death

Acting Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday visited the residence of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik to condole his death with Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik and other family members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Acting Punjab governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday visited the residence of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik to condole his death with Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik and other family members.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in peace.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the late MNA was a worker friendly personality and he worked for the resolution of common man's problems.

PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail and others were also present.