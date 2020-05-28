UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervaiz Elahi Condoles With Aitzaz Ahsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pervaiz Elahi condoles with Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has condoled with PPP leader and former Federal minister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on the sad demise of latter's brother Dr. Ejaz Ahsan.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr.

Ejaz Ahsan and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Sad

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

46 minutes ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.