Pervaiz Elahi condoles with Aitzaz Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has condoled with PPP leader and former Federal minister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on the sad demise of latter's brother Dr. Ejaz Ahsan.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr.

Ejaz Ahsan and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.