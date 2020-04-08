UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi Convenes All Parties Parliamentary Committee On COVID-19 On April 10

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudjry Pervaiz Elahi Wednesday convened a video-link meeting of the All Parties Parliamentary Committee (APPC) on COVID-19 pandemic on April 10 (Friday) to discuss the government measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudjry Pervaiz Elahi Wednesday convened a video-link meeting of the All Parties Parliamentary Committee (APPC) on COVID-19 pandemic on April 10 (Friday) to discuss the government measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

Parliamentary leaders of all political parties in Punjab Assembly including PTI, PML-N, PPP and independents are members of the APPC on COVID-19 while Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the convener of the committee who will preside the meeting.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has urged the political parties to play their role in stemming the rot rather than indulging in mud-slinging and point-scoring against each other, adding that the government should fulfill the economic needs of the public during the lock-down.

The 11-member committee will discuss the measures to check coronavirus pandemic in the province besides reviewing the economic impact of these measures on economy and day to day needs of the common man.

