Pervaiz Elahi Does Not Aspire To Be CM Punjab: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:33 PM

Pervaiz Elahi does not aspire to be CM Punjab: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had never expressed his desire to be the Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had never expressed his desire to be the Chief Minister Punjab.

Talking to the media men after attending convocation of a private university here, he said the government committee would continue its dialogue process with the PML-Q in Punjab, adding that the reservations of the allies would be addressed and the government would fulfil its commitments.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Jahangir Khan Tareen was an indispensable part of the PTI and all leadership under Prime Minister Imran Khan were serving the country.

To another query, he said opposition's estimations of change in government were nothing more than wishful thinking.

About the masses, he said the voters were not concerned about the political differences among political parties but they were desirous of good governance and eradicating price-hike and poverty.

"PTI government and the allies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, are taking effective measures to overcome economic challenges", he responded, adding that It was responsibility of both the government and the allies parties to Initiate joint efforts for development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle against corruption was continued vigorously and excuses of those circumventing accountability would not work anymore, he added.

He said present government had ensured merit and transparency at all levels, while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other institutions had been purged of political interference.

Addressing the convocation, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "I am glad to note that daughters of the nation are outshining male students in the medical field and other fields as well." Talking of his observation as chancellor, he said 80 per cent medals went to female graduates in the convocations.

Dedicating his success to his parents, he said parents had vital role in success of every child.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred degrees on the pass-out medical students.

