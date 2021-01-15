Pervaiz Elahi elected unopposed PML-Q Punjab president

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Friday was elected President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) Punjab chapter during intra-party elections held here.

The elections were held under supervision of PML-Q constituted election commission under the chairmanship of Ishtiaq Ahmed Gohar Advocate.

Kamil Ali Agha was also elected unopposed General Secretary of the party.

The newly-elected PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, addressing the virtual party meeting, said PML, being the founding political party of the state of Pakistan, was defender of the ideological frontiers of the country, besides being the custodian of the solidarity of Pakistan.

Pervaiz Elahi said PML-Q stands by the defence forces of the country and deems it a part of its faith to strengthen this institution.

The newly elected General Secretary Punjab Kamil Ali Agha tabled two resolutions which were adopted unanimously.The resolutions reposed confidence in the newly elected PML-Q Punjab President and authorized him to organise the party in Punjab as per PML constitution.