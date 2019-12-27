UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi For Early Completion Of New Punjab Assembly Building

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the new under-construction building of the Punjab Assembly should be completed before the dead line.

Presiding over a meeting over construction of the building at the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, he said additional costs on the construction due to delay were not acceptable at all, adding that the construction of the building had already been delayed a great deal.

He said additional cost would put extra burden on the national exchequer.

Pervaiz Elahi directed all departments to submit progress report on the construction work fortnightly to Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The Speaker PA also instructed to expedite construction of mosque and hostel in the new building.

