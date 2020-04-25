UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi For Financial Support To Lawyers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pervaiz Elahi for financial support to lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has urged the Punjab government to release the proposed funds for the lawyers faced with financial challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the funds allocated in the budget should be released without any delay as the late support would not be of any use for the lawyers, adding that the lawyers could not run a business nor join some other employment.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the whole world was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and all segments of society were affected by the global virus outbreak.

He said the Punjab government was extending financial support to the white-collar people under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program but the lawyers' community was deprived of any kind of help in these testing times.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the Punjab government should adopt the summary on financial support to the lawyers. He said the government should extend all out support to the lawyers community.

