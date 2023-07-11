Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) A local court in Lahore has granted bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a money laundering case filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The special court approved Elahi's bail application, following his arrest on charges of alleged money laundering. As part of the bail conditions, Elahi has been instructed to submit a surety bond worth Rs500,000.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Offenses Court, who criticized the FIA for their uncooperative behavior. Despite a court order, the FIA failed to submit the required records.

Elahi, along with his son, had been booked by the FIA on June 20 for alleged money laundering and suspicious transactions. He was taken into custody the following day and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

It is worth mentioning that Elahi had previously been arrested on June 1 in a corruption case, amid a crackdown on PTI following protests on May 9. He faced multiple rearrests in various cases, including the two money laundering cases.

During the bail hearing at the Lahore High Court, Elahi requested similar bail conditions to those granted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.