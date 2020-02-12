UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi Hails Erdogan's Upcoming Visit

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit was a reflection of strong friendship between Pakistan and Turkey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit was a reflection of strong friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

Talking to the CEO Pak-Istanbul business Company Zubair Ahmed Khan at his residence here, he said, "Pak-Turk friendship has strengthened through the centuries old religious, cultural and social ties between our people," adding that Turkish people had always stood by their Pakistani brethren in the hour of need.

Elahi said Pakistan also reciprocated the mutual bond of love and brotherhood with Turkey, adding that Pakistan armed forces took part in the rescue efforts during the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Chaudhry Rasikh Elahi and Saad Ahmed Khan were also present during the meeting.

