Pervaiz Elahi Meets Shehbaz, Condoles Death Of Begum Shamim

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Pervaiz Elahi meets Shehbaz, condoles death of Begum Shamim

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with a delegation met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town here on Thursday to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with a delegation met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town here on Thursday to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed heartfelt sympathies on the death of Shehbaz Sharif's mother, late Begum Shamim, and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He also extended condolence on behalf of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and others were also presentwhereas Ch Moonis Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha were among the delegation.

More Stories From Pakistan

