Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president will be held at Camp Jail Lahore under the supervision of the jail's superintendent for the duration of the month.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI President, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, on Monday was placed under a 30-day detention order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider in order to prevent any potential public disorder. Parvez Elahi would be held at Camp Jail Lahore under the supervision of the jail's superintendent for the duration of the month.

The notification highlights that two cases were registered against Parvez Elahi at Qila Gujar Singh police station, with charges including attempted murder. Additionally, another case was filed at Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions.

The notification stated that the decision to detain Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a leader of PTI, was made due to concerns that he may disrupt the maintenance of law and order.

The police expressed their interest in apprehending Elahi in connection with these cases.

The decision to take action and detain him was made based on recommendations from the District Government, District Intelligence Committee, and the police, who deemed it necessary to prevent any disturbance of law and order.

The capital city police had previously submitted a written request to the Lahore deputy commissioner, urging a 30-day detention order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The request was made due to concerns regarding peace disturbance in three separate cases.