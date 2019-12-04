Pervaiz Elahi reiterates support for Prime Minister

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi held one on one meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in the Governor's House here today (Wednesday).

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi held one on one meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in the Governor's House here today (Wednesday).On this occasion, views were exchanged in detail about prevailing national and political situation.

Acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the centre as well as in Punjab and fully supports the measures taken by the prime minister.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy of the country in the right direction, Pakistan will be economically stable very soon."We are standing with the PM in carrying further his vision for national progress and development and fully support it", he added.