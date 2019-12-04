UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervaiz Elahi Reiterates Support For Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

Pervaiz Elahi reiterates support for Prime Minister

Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi held one on one meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in the Governor's House here today (Wednesday).

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi held one on one meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in the Governor's House here today (Wednesday).On this occasion, views were exchanged in detail about prevailing national and political situation.

Acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the centre as well as in Punjab and fully supports the measures taken by the prime minister.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy of the country in the right direction, Pakistan will be economically stable very soon."We are standing with the PM in carrying further his vision for national progress and development and fully support it", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Progress Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

56 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

60 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

1 hour ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

1 hour ago

Health ministry notifies promotions of PIMS's staf ..

4 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force calls on CNS

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.