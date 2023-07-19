Open Menu

Pervaiz Elahi Shifted To Adiala As His Wife Approaches LHC Against His Detention

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2023 | 07:22 PM

The Punjab government issued orders to detain Parvez Elahi under 3 MPO for 30 days based on the recommendation of the Lahore district intelligence committee.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th,2023) PTI President Parvez Elahi, former Punjab chief minister, has been transferred to Adiala Jail from Camp Jail at 5 am on Wednesday, following his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) act, as per the orders of the deputy commissioner Lahore.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, the government approved his transfer.

Meanwhile, Elahi's wife, Qaisara, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging his detention.

The petition Names the additional chief secretary and inspector general jails as respondents and seeks Elahi's release and a summons to appear in court until a final decision on the matter.

The Punjab government issued orders to detain Parvez Elahi under 3 MPO for 30 days based on the recommendation of the Lahore district intelligence committee.

The committee stated that Elahi, a prominent PTI member and skilled speaker, has the potential to incite law and order issues, leading to harm to lives and property.

The detention is in response to FIRs registered against him, which involve allegations of arson, terrorism, and resistance against law enforcement agencies.

Despite obtaining bail in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) money laundering case on July 11, Elahi remains in custody as he faces multiple arrests in various cases related to the May 9 protests and money laundering.

