Pervaiz Elahi signs up 'Million signatures campaign' for Kashmir

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday participated in the online 'Million signatures campaign' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday participated in the online 'Million signatures campaign' to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab and Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present. Deputy Speaker PA Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Environment Minister Rizwan Ahmed and other members of the assembly also signed the campaign online.

It was made clear by the campaigners that so far 165,000 people had signed up the online campaign.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that it is an effective move that the Federal government had included the provinces in support of Kashmiris.

He added that the entire Pakistani nation and all political parties are united in support of the Kashmiri brothers.

The Speaker called upon all members of the provincial assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiris by signing up online campaign.

Raja Basharat said on the occasion that Kashmir Committee Punjab would observe the Kashmir solidarity day on February 5.

He appealed that all people of Punjab should sign up the online campaign to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.