Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir, Sadaqat Abbasi Visit Basharat's Residence For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member National Assembly Hussain Elahi here on Saturday visited the residence of Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and offered condolences on the demise of his sister

Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and President Muslim League Rawalpindi Zubair Khan were also accompanied them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi also visited the residence of the provincial law minister. They offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others sympathized with Raja Basharat and other family members of the deceased.

They expressed grief and deep sorrow over the death of Raja Basharat's sister and also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said,"May Allah grant her a high position in paradise and grant the family strength to bear this loss with patience and courage."On the occasion, Raja Basharat's son Raja Behrooz was also present.

Local PTI leaders and a large number of the party workers also visited the residence of the provincial law minister and expressed their condolences on the demise of his sister.

