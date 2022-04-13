Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Punjab Assembly and a candidate for Chief Minister, Pervaiz Elahi will hold meeting with members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) in a bid to make his position strong ahead of elections for the post of Chief Minister.

The Speaker will meet MPAs from Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal and will host them on an iftar diner. The former provincial ministers of the PTI government have also been tasked to woo the estranged lawmakers of the party.

The PML-Q has also contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking People’s Party’s support in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the reports, PML-Q MNAs Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain contacted the PPP co-chairman and delivered a message from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for support in the chief minister’s election.

Pervez Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz will lock horns in the upcoming election of the Punjab Chief Minister.

The sources said that the PPP Leader passed a smile on the request of the PML-Q leaders and avoided to give any reply.

They said the PML-Q leaders had also made individual contacts with the PPP members of Punjab Assembly, who replied that any decision would be taken by Asif Ali Zardari.

The PML-Q delegation took their leave after congratulating Asif Ali Zardari over success of the no-confidence motion.

PPP Punjab Parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza meanwhile denied any contact made by the PML-Q with the PPP parliamentary party.

He said, “The party’s leadership takes decisions, not the workers,” Murtaza said. “Reputation counts much in the politics and decisions won’t change on daily basis,”.