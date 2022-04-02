UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi To Succeed With Thumping Majority

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that his conscience is satisfied

The CM said that he has served the people of the province and this journey will remain continue.

There is not a single scandal of corruption against him.

Usman Buzdar said that he have not done anything unfair to anyone. He said "I believe in respect, toleration and giving honour to everyone."He stated that Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and he share a mutual relationship of respect. Our full support is with Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and will make him successful with thumping majority.

