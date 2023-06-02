UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi Urges PTI Members To Remain Resilient

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2023 | 03:03 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2, 2023) Parvez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), asserted his innocence on Friday, emphasizing his support for the Pakistan Army and urging party members to remain resilient. These statements were made during his court appearance today. Elahi, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, had been apprehended by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a day prior in connection with a corruption case involving Rs70 million of development funds allocated to the Gujrat district. His bail request was rejected.

Before entering the court, Elahi addressed the reporters, stating, "I maintain my innocence and stand as a supporter of the Pakistan Army." He further encouraged his party workers and supporters to remain steadfast.

While conversing with the media, Elahi indirectly criticized former party leaders who had decided to distance themselves from Imran Khan, expressing his disinterest in holding a press conference. He refrained from specifically naming anyone. Elahi went on to recall that he had not initiated any political charges against anyone, placing blame on Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi for his current predicament. He accused Naqvi of treating him unjustly.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza reserved the verdict after hearing the case of the former Chief Minister of Punjab. The ACE requested a 14-day physical remand for Elahi.

During the hearing, Elahi's counsel, Advocate Rana Intizar, informed the court that all relevant project documents were available. The counsel further claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog was enforcing its own regulations, allowing them to select judges for the cases. Additionally, they alleged that a payment of Rs360 million had been made on January 17, 2023, while Naqvi was the Chief Minister.

It should be noted that two cases have been registered against the former Chief Minister of Punjab in Gujranwala, pertaining to kickbacks received in contract awards. Furthermore, an additional case has been filed against him in Lahore. Elahi had previously been issued non-bailable arrest warrants by a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore, with a directive to produce him by June 2. Two arrest warrants had been issued for the PTI leader, the first on May 25 after the cancellation of his bail, and the second on May 26.

In April, the ACE Gujranwala filed a case against Elahi based on a report alleging that he had accepted a bribe of Rs2 billion for a development scheme contract. Another case, FIR No 6/23, had been registered against Elahi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs120 million from a Turkish company affiliated with an international organization.

The anti-corruption court judge discredited Elahi's medical certificate, which claimed he was experiencing chest pain, deeming it fraudulent.

