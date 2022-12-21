Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says the governor of Punjab can also request the prime minister to impose governor rule.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Parvez Elahi would not remain the chief minister of Punjab as the new declaration is passed.

Sanaullah stated that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman would pass the declaration at 4pm after which Elahi would be removed as chief minister.

To a question regarding the latest

audio leak of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the minister said, " the audio is a "reality".

He said that videos of Imran Khan were also available and its content was the same as the audio.

Earlier, Sanaullah said that the Punjab governor asked CM Elahi to take a vote of confidence as per the constitution. He stated that the governor called a meeting at 4pm today for the vote of confidence.