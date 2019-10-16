Pervaiz Khattak to politically engage Maulana Fazl to sort out issues: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf ( PTI ) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday announced that PTI 's core committee in its meeting at Bani Gala had decided that Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak would lead a delegation to politically engage Amir of his own faction of Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman as they wanted to sort out the issues through political means.

Addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the PTI vice chairman said as a political party, they wanted to handle the political issues through political means and had the capacity to do so.

He informed that the defence minister was given a go ahead to establish contacts with Maulana to know his political issues and to resolve them politically.

Qureshi said being a political party, they adopted a political approach and would engage Mulana politically.

However, he made it clear that the PTI had no fears of any thing and reminded the political opponents not to have any misconception regarding the PTI's capacity to handle the political challenges. He said the PTI had the experience of holding 126 days dharna (sit-in).

The PTI stalwart however, cautioned that Pakistan was raising the Kashmir issue at the international fora and with the approach of Kashmir Black Day on October 2, such petty political issues could harm the greater cause.

He said the country was stabilizing economically after PTI's government tackled myriad crippling financial issues of the past. All these issues were being tackled with some harsh and difficult decisions, he added.

Economy was now on the path of stability, investment was being poured in resulting in the economic turnaround, he said, adding the political situation would harm these economic indicators.

About the other decision taken in the PTI's core committee, he said in order to bring improvement in the governance system, they had decided to hold local government elections on the third tier of the government.

The local bodies elections would be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces where the required legislation had been done and being run by the PTI governments.

To a question, Qureshi made it clear that under the National Action Plan (NAP), there would be no permission for private militia. The baton-wielding groups could not be allowed in the democratic set up.

He said, soon the prime minister would also hold meetings with the Ulema and Mashaikhs to seek their guidance.