Pervaiz Khattak's Brother'S Car Driver Fined

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Police have challanned vehicle of Liaqat Khattak KP irrigation minister , brother of defence minister Pervez Khattak on the way from Islamabad to Murree.The highway police fined the driver to the tune of Rs 300 for not wearing a seat belt

The KP Minister of Irrigation Liaqat Khattak paid the fine of Rs 300. The video of this scenario went viral over the social media and person who uploaded the video was a companion of the Minister of Irrigation.The incident took place on February 06.

