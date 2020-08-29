Pervaiz, Moonis condole with Ejaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi on Saturday visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ejaz Shah and offered condolence over the demise of his brother Tariq Shah.

PML-Q leaders offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Later, political situation in the country came under discussion.