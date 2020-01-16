Pervaiz Musharraf challenges verdict of special court in Supreme Court (SC)

Former Military ruler and Army Chief General Retd Pervaiz Musharraf on Thursday challenged the decision of special court in the Supreme Court (SC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Former Military ruler and Army Chief General Retd Pervaiz Musharraf on Thursday challenged the decision of special court in the Supreme Court (SC).Former President has challenged the decision of awarding him death penalty by the special court in high treason case in the apex court.Appeal of Pervaiz Musharraf comprises 89 pages at which federation and special court has been made respondents.In the appeal, former military ruler took the plea that, "His medical treatment is underway abroad and he is on bed due to illness that's why he could not appear before the court also he is not given the right to fair trial".He further stated that he is dissatisfied over the December 17 decision of the special court.

Special Court did 6 times violation of the constitution in the completion of trial; "Just because �Justice' should not be murdered in his matter that's why he filed the appeal within prescribed legal time frame .

Pervaiz Musharraf prayed court to set aside the decision of special court of handing down death sentence.Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared the formation of special court �unconstitutional' three days ago in Musharraf high treason case.Special Court had handed down death sentence to former Army Chief General Retd Pervaiz Musharraf after finding him guilty in high treason case.Court in the detailed judgment had said that law enforcement agencies should make implementation upon the decision of death sentence awarded to accused after making his arrest."If Musharraf found dead beforehand then his body should be dragged in the D-Chowk and be hanged for three days", special court remarked.