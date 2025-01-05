Pervaiz Pays Tribute To ZAB On 97th Birth Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab President and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf paid heartfelt tribute to the founder of the party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on his 97th birth anniversary, hailing him as a transformative leader who reshaped Pakistan into a strong, independent, and people-centric state.
In his message on Sunday, he described Bhutto as a leader of the masses and a staunch advocate for laborers, farmers, and youths. He credited ZAB with embedding the spirit of democracy in Pakistan, giving the country its first unanimous constitution, and laying the foundation for an invincible defence through the nuclear program. “Bhutto’s vision continues to guarantee the nation’s survival and sovereignty,” he remarked.
Highlighting ZAB’s contributions, Ashraf stated that he elevated Pakistan's dignity on the global stage, with every decision reflecting the aspirations of the people. "His politics revolved around serving the people, not seeking power. ZAB sacrificed his life but never compromised on the rights of the people," he added.
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasized that the death of ZAB remains an eternal symbol of the struggle for democracy and inspires the nation to stand firm against challenges. He called for unity to overcome obstacles to progress, justice, and democracy.
“Today, we must pledge to transform Pakistan into a strong, developed, and sovereign state, following the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” concluded Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
