Pervaiz Rasheed Rejects Statement Issued On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Pervaiz Rasheed rejects statement issued on Twitter

PML-N senator Pervaiz Rasheed while rejecting message issued upon his name on Twitter said that it was not his real account

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) PML-N senator Pervaiz Rasheed while rejecting message issued upon his name on Twitter said that it was not his real account.Talking to a private media channel on Thursday he said the account on Twitter from which tweet was issued on my name was fake as my real account is @SenPervaizRd.

He said he respects all the institutions and has nothing to do with the tweets issued through fake accounts on his name.He said fabricated messages are issued by using his name on such accounts.Whatever I want to say I say it through my real account, he added.

