Pervaiz Rashid Commends Federal Govt For Announcing 'salary Increase' In Budget
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Pervaiz Rashid, appreciated the federal government on Wednesday for announcing a "salary increase" in the budget 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Pervaiz Rashid, appreciated the Federal government on Wednesday for announcing a "salary increase" in the budget 2024-25.
The government's decision to increase the salary of government employees, is a positive step, he said while
talking outside the Parliament after the presentation of the federal budget.
He said that the current budget will directly benefit the public, reflecting the government's commitment to their welfare.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy8 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive8 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-256 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division9 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities9 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge14 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar14 minutes ago
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator34 minutes ago