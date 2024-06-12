Open Menu

Pervaiz Rashid Commends Federal Govt For Announcing 'salary Increase' In Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Pervaiz Rashid commends federal govt for announcing 'salary increase' in budget

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Pervaiz Rashid, appreciated the federal government on Wednesday for announcing a "salary increase" in the budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Pervaiz Rashid, appreciated the Federal government on Wednesday for announcing a "salary increase" in the budget 2024-25.

The government's decision to increase the salary of government employees, is a positive step, he said while

talking outside the Parliament after the presentation of the federal budget.

He said that the current budget will directly benefit the public, reflecting the government's commitment to their welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget Rashid Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

6 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

9 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

9 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

9 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

14 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

14 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan