Pervaiz Rashid commends federal govt for announcing 'salary increase' in budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Pervaiz Rashid, appreciated the Federal government on Wednesday for announcing a "salary increase" in the budget 2024-25.

The government's decision to increase the salary of government employees, is a positive step, he said while

talking outside the Parliament after the presentation of the federal budget.

He said that the current budget will directly benefit the public, reflecting the government's commitment to their welfare.