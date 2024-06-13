Open Menu

Pervaiz Rashid Elected As Chairman Of Communications Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Pervaiz Rashid was elected as the Chairman of the Communications Committee on Thursday.

His nomination was proposed by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan and seconded by Senator Dost Ali Jessar.

In a similar development, Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan has been elected as the Chairman of the Cabinet Secretariat Committee.

His name was proposed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui and seconded by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

These appointments are expected to bring experienced leadership to the respective committees, enhancing their functioning and oversight.

