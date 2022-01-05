Pervaiz Rashid files ICA in PTV recovery case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid on Wednesday filed an intra court appeal (ICA) challenging the decision of single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding recovery in line of illegal appointment of Atta ul Haq Qasmi as chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV).

The petitioner adopted the stance in his plea that IHC's single member bench on December 13, ordered for recovery of salaries and incentives.

He said that the top court had directed the trial court in 2018 to take the decision after viewing the facts.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of single member bench as it was against the law. The petitioner had named ptv as respondent in his case.

It may be mentioned here that IHC single member bench in its decision had directed the district collector Islamabad to ensure recovery from the responsible of illegal appointment in the PTV including Pervaiz Rashid, Ishaq Dar and Atta ul Haq Qasmi.

The court asked the district collector to submit report within three months after making the said recovery in line of the implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court.