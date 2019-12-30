UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Rashid Records Statement Before FIA In Arshad Malik Video Probe

Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:36 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former premier Nawaz Sharif's close aide Pervaiz Rashid on Monday recorded his statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Arshid Malik video probe

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former premier Nawaz Sharif's close aide Pervaiz Rashid on Monday recorded his statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Arshid Malik video probe.FIA is conducting investigation into the purported videotape(s) in which accountability judge Arshad Malik had allegedly confessed to have convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Mills reference for seven-year imprisonment under pressure.Expressing his surprise over strict security measures ahead of his appearance at FIA's Lahore branch, the senator asked "why so much security has been set up for him only?" "Are so many policemen deployed to conquer Kashmir?" he questioned ironically.Talking to media men after recording his statement he criticized the ruling PTI saying the government has become "a name of putting political opponents in jails.

""The FIA is being used [as a tool] [�] before me other partners were summoned," he said, adding that the work was being taken from the FIA which doesn't fall under its jurisdiction."That person who had used to say that he wouldn't give a NRO, has now been giving a NRO to his friends," he responded, while referring to an amendment made to the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, promulgated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through a presidential ordinance on Friday.The senator, about Monday's quiz, remarked that he was asked questions in a disorderly fashion.

"I was asked that who were present during the press conference [you have] called me here to ask this?" "Everyone knows who was present at the press conference," he said.

