Open Menu

Pervaiz Shah Condemns India's 'Manipulative' Electoral Process In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Pervaiz Shah condemns India's 'Manipulative' electoral process in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Advocate Pervaiz Shah, Secretary General of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, vehemently denounced the second phase of elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), labeling it a "democratic farce" that undermines the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he criticized that an estimated 4.3 million outsiders allegedly entered the region to cast fake votes, undermining the legitimacy of the electoral process, adding, that this move has been widely rejected by the Kashmiri people, who view it as an attempt to manipulate the outcome and disregard their right to self-determination.

He criticized the Indian government which has been accused of spreading misinformation through media while keeping the entire Hurriyat leadership under house arrest, silencing even ordinary citizens from speaking the truth.

This manipulation perpetuates a false narrative about Kashmir, masking the harsh realities faced by its people, he

added.

He expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and its people for their unwavering support of the Kashmir cause, adding, that Pakistan should take advantage of the current situation to expose India's actions in the disputed region.

Responding to a question, he said the controversial Indian elections in Kashmir are indeed having far-reaching consequences, extending beyond the Kashmir valley to impact the entire region.

This Indian attitude is not only disturbing the peace but also fueling unrest and resentment among Kashmiris, he added.

Pervaiz Shah's call to action emphasizes the need for international intervention to support Kashmiri self-determination. The international community, particularly the United Nations, bears responsibility for ensuring the fulfillment of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and upheld by human rights instruments, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Media All From Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

15 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

15 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

15 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

15 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

16 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

16 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

16 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan