ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Advocate Pervaiz Shah, Secretary General of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, vehemently denounced the second phase of elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), labeling it a "democratic farce" that undermines the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he criticized that an estimated 4.3 million outsiders allegedly entered the region to cast fake votes, undermining the legitimacy of the electoral process, adding, that this move has been widely rejected by the Kashmiri people, who view it as an attempt to manipulate the outcome and disregard their right to self-determination.

He criticized the Indian government which has been accused of spreading misinformation through media while keeping the entire Hurriyat leadership under house arrest, silencing even ordinary citizens from speaking the truth.

This manipulation perpetuates a false narrative about Kashmir, masking the harsh realities faced by its people, he

added.

He expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and its people for their unwavering support of the Kashmir cause, adding, that Pakistan should take advantage of the current situation to expose India's actions in the disputed region.

Responding to a question, he said the controversial Indian elections in Kashmir are indeed having far-reaching consequences, extending beyond the Kashmir valley to impact the entire region.

This Indian attitude is not only disturbing the peace but also fueling unrest and resentment among Kashmiris, he added.

Pervaiz Shah's call to action emphasizes the need for international intervention to support Kashmiri self-determination. The international community, particularly the United Nations, bears responsibility for ensuring the fulfillment of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and upheld by human rights instruments, he added.