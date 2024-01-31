Open Menu

Pervaiz Shaukat's Services For Media Community To Be Remembered For Long Time: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pervaiz Shaukat's services for media community to be remembered for long time: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that the demise of senior journalist and trade unionist Pervaiz Shaukat was a great loss for the media community.

Addressing a condolence reference, organised by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists( Workers) in memory of Pervaiz Shaukat, he said the late journalist served the media community selflessly for over four decades career.

Solangi said Pervaiz Shaukat had devoted his entire life in the struggle for the rights of journalists.

" The services of late Pervaiz Shaukat for the protection of the rights of journalists and media workers

would be remembered for a long time," he added.

He said that the legacy of Pervaiz Shaukat should be carried forward by his fellow leaders.

He said today the media community was mourning his death but there was a need to highlight his achievements during his illustrious career.

He said in the age of digital media, new challenges had emerged for media workers and added comprehensive strategy will have to be devised in order to tackle issues like artificial intelligence, voice cloning, disinformation and fake news.

He said the main objective of journalism was focused on the protection of people's right to know. He said that the media industry will have to improve 'the gate-keeper' system otherwise its credibility would eventually be diluted.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, senior journalist leaders and a large number of media persons attended the condolence reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

17 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

17 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

17 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

17 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

17 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

17 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan