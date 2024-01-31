(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that the demise of senior journalist and trade unionist Pervaiz Shaukat was a great loss for the media community.

Addressing a condolence reference, organised by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists( Workers) in memory of Pervaiz Shaukat, he said the late journalist served the media community selflessly for over four decades career.

Solangi said Pervaiz Shaukat had devoted his entire life in the struggle for the rights of journalists.

" The services of late Pervaiz Shaukat for the protection of the rights of journalists and media workers

would be remembered for a long time," he added.

He said that the legacy of Pervaiz Shaukat should be carried forward by his fellow leaders.

He said today the media community was mourning his death but there was a need to highlight his achievements during his illustrious career.

He said in the age of digital media, new challenges had emerged for media workers and added comprehensive strategy will have to be devised in order to tackle issues like artificial intelligence, voice cloning, disinformation and fake news.

He said the main objective of journalism was focused on the protection of people's right to know. He said that the media industry will have to improve 'the gate-keeper' system otherwise its credibility would eventually be diluted.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, senior journalist leaders and a large number of media persons attended the condolence reference.