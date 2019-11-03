Perveen Sarwar Announces To Start Campaign "Hepatitis Free Punjab"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 14 Non Government Organisations (NGOs) led by Punjab Governor's wife Perveen Sarwar announced to start a campaign "Hepatitis Free Punjab" in the province.

A meeting headed by Begum Perveen Sarwar was held here on Sunday in which representatives of various NGOs and medical professionals participated.

Dr Amjad Saqib, Dr Musarrat Qayyum of Hijaz Hospital, Dr Adnan of Sundus Foundation, Dr Tajammul of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr Iftikhar of Jinnah Hospital, Dr Ayesha Zahid of Superior University and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that all the NGOs would work together to make "Hepatitis Free Punjab" campaign a success.

Hepatitis patients would be provided all healthcare facilities in various hospitals in collaboration of NGOs.

Later, talking to the media, Begum Perveen Sarwar said unhealthy drinking water besides others was among major causes of Hepatitis so that it was needed to create awareness among people.

She said during the campaign free medical screening and treatment would be provided to people.