Perveen Sarwar participats in foundation day of Daarul Shafqat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Begum Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar on Sunday participated in a ceremony as a chief guest on the 135th Foundation Day of Daarul Shafqat here.

Daarul Shafqat Superintendent Afshan Tabassam, Mian Munir Ahmed, Nighat Hussain Shah, Sadaf Rani, Ms Dr Nasreen Zubair, Ayesha Asghar and others were also present.

The superintendent briefed the participants about performance of the institution.

In her address, Perveen Sarwar highly appreciated the work being done by Daarul Shafqat for helpless children and said that there was no doubt in it that such institutions were not less than a blessing for the helpless children.

"I think, philanthropists should support actively to such welfare organisation. If we want secure and bright future of Pakistan then it is necessary that we should help the children to stand on their feet and they should be given their due rights," she maintained She said that history always remembered those who served the humanity, adding that:" Children at Daarul Shafqat are children of the nation and it is our responsibility to support them actively."