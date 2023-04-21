UrduPoint.com

Pervez Ashraf Condoles Demise Of Enver Baig

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Pervez Ashraf condoles demise of Enver Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the passing of former Senator Enver Baig.

In his message of condolence, the Speaker paid tribute to Baig's significant contributions to politics and society, noting that he was an astute and dedicated leader.

He emphasized that Baig's legacy of public service would always be remembered.

The Speaker offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them patience and comfort during this difficult timeHe also prayed that Allah Almighty would elevate the rank of the deceased in the hereafter.

