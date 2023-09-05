Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

(@Abdulla99267510)

The CTD officials have arrested the PTI president in a case registered with the CTD police station in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, former Punjab Chief Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was once again taken into custody despite explicit directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

The sources said that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was arrested while on the main road outside the Islamabad police premises. He was in the company of his lawyer, Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq, at the time of the arrest.

The PTI President was re-arrested from his lawyer's vehicle as he arrived at the main gate of the Islamabad police lines. The IHC had suspended MPO 3 and had ordered Elahi's release if he was not required in any other case.

On the scene, SP Saddar Nosherwan and his team were present, while SHO Kamal from Shalimar Police Station removed the driver from the vehicle, and individuals in plain clothes were also in attendance.

The Islamabad police spokesperson mentioned that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was apprehended by CTD officials in a case numbered 3/23, though the specific charges were not immediately clarified.

"The court orders are not being implemented," expressed Chaudhary Pervez Elahi's lawyer at the time of his client's arrest. He indicated that they had obtained orders from the IHC and were asked to wait at the police lines gate for over an hour.

The latest reports suggested that the police have returned Chaudhary Pervez Elahi to the Police Lines. Earlier, both the IHC and the Lahore High Court (LHC) had emphatically instructed the relevant authorities to promptly release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.