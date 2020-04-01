Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat members

(@fidahassanain)

PA Speaker Pervez Elah isays that members of Tableeghi Jamat are not alone as they are there for their help.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi expressed serious concerns of detention of Tableeghi Jamaat members, demanding the provincial government for their immediate release here on Wednesday.

“The members of Tableeghi Jamat are not alone,” said Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, saying that they were there for their help and support.

He also backed Tableeghi Jamaat and said that it was a peaceful organization while its members should not be treated unjustly.

He criticized the role of the provincial government in acting slowly on the matter, saying that Sindh has implemented orders to free the detainees but Punjab is yet to act. He said that the pandemic was a global issue and not related to any specific group.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was contacted for release of Tableefghi Jamat members, he added.