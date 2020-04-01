UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervez Elahi Demands Release Of Tableeghi Jamat Members

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:02 PM

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat members

PA Speaker Pervez Elah isays that members of Tableeghi Jamat are not alone as they are there for their help.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi expressed serious concerns of detention of Tableeghi Jamaat members, demanding the provincial government for their immediate release here on Wednesday.

“The members of Tableeghi Jamat are not alone,” said Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, saying that they were there for their help and support.

He also backed Tableeghi Jamaat and said that it was a peaceful organization while its members should not be treated unjustly.

He criticized the role of the provincial government in acting slowly on the matter, saying that Sindh has implemented orders to free the detainees but Punjab is yet to act. He said that the pandemic was a global issue and not related to any specific group.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was contacted for release of Tableefghi Jamat members, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

5 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

7 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

19 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

35 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

40 minutes ago

Quran Khawani at Traffic Police Headquarters held

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.