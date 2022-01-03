Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi meet Punjab CM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen the working relationship between coalition parties, the PTI and the PML-Q, and decided to jointly take part in local bodies' elections.

The CM said that there was the best working relationship with the PML-Q, adding that the consultation process on important issues would be continued.

The journey of public service would be accelerated and the critics would be responded through performance by the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the durable work done by the PTI-led government was unique as significant relief had been provided to the masses. Opposition had no narrative or any strategy for the welfare of the people, he added.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi vowed to jointly work for providing relief to the masses and emphasised that the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity.

The consultation process would be continued to choose joint candidates for local bodies elections, he added.

Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.