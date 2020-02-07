UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervez Elahi Never Expressed Desire To Become Chief Minister: Ghulam Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Pervez Elahi never expressed desire to become chief minister: Ghulam Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pervaiz Elahi has never expressed wish to become Chief Minister

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pervaiz Elahi has never expressed wish to become Chief Minister. Governor Punjab said while talking to media in Lahore that Jahangir Tareen is also part of party, we are united under leadership of Imran Khan.

Credit of every good step of government not only goes to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf but also to allies Sarwar added.He said it is responsibility of allies and government to work for development of country in unison while we are in contact with allies and nothing is there to be worried. .

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Media Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Robotics Firms Donate Robots to Hospitals ..

21 seconds ago

South Korea to Provide $1.7 Bln to Firms Seeing Ma ..

22 seconds ago

Emergency operation cell set up at Health Ministry ..

24 seconds ago

Tribal areas exempted from taxes on bills for 5 ye ..

27 seconds ago

CDA asked to focus on better development of E-11 M ..

9 minutes ago

Narowal Sports Complex case: Accountability Court ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.