Pervez Elahi never expressed desire to become chief minister: Ghulam Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pervaiz Elahi has never expressed wish to become Chief Minister

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pervaiz Elahi has never expressed wish to become Chief Minister. Governor Punjab said while talking to media in Lahore that Jahangir Tareen is also part of party, we are united under leadership of Imran Khan.

Credit of every good step of government not only goes to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf but also to allies Sarwar added.He said it is responsibility of allies and government to work for development of country in unison while we are in contact with allies and nothing is there to be worried. .