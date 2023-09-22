Open Menu

Pervez Elahi Recommends Protective Bails To PTI Leaders Ahead Of Polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2023 | 02:54 PM

Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

The former Punjab Chief Minister attributes the severe inflation in the country to the leadership of PML-N, specifically naming Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as responsible for the high power tariffs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi recommended all party leaders to secure protective bails ahead of the upcoming general elections due to the current political climate.

Speaking to journalists during his appearance in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), Pervez Elahi expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of meals and medical services in jail, citing his illness.

The former Punjab Chief Minister attributed the severe inflation in the country to the leadership of PML-N, specifically naming Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as responsible for the high power tariffs.

He emphasized the urgency of politicians obtaining protective bails in light of the general elections, which have been delayed, causing the country's systems to stagnate.

In response to a question about his potential release before the polls, Parvez Elahi stated that only Allah Almighty knows the timing of his release. He refrained from commenting on any behind-the-scenes discussions with PTI chairman and mentioned his recent meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, Elahi mentioned hearing about a potential new date being set.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail All From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, secur ..

Pakistan, Saudi army chiefs take up defence, security cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union For ..

Noise expected as preparations for &#039;Union Fortress 9&#039; begin in Abu Dha ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2 ..

Pakistan announces 15-player squad for World Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral r ..

Pakistan, EU express satisfaction over bilateral relationship

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA today

3 hours ago
 FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on Ru ..

FAO trains 23 ADAFSA experts and technicians on RuralInvest Methodology

4 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importan ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores importance of parent-teacher partnersh ..

4 hours ago
 I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and U ..

I2U2 Group consisting of UAE, India, Israel, and US announces launch of website

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth

16 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy and corporate identity

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan