Pervez Elahi recommends protective bails to PTI leaders ahead of polls

The former Punjab Chief Minister attributes the severe inflation in the country to the leadership of PML-N, specifically naming Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as responsible for the high power tariffs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi recommended all party leaders to secure protective bails ahead of the upcoming general elections due to the current political climate.

Speaking to journalists during his appearance in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), Pervez Elahi expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of meals and medical services in jail, citing his illness.

He emphasized the urgency of politicians obtaining protective bails in light of the general elections, which have been delayed, causing the country's systems to stagnate.

In response to a question about his potential release before the polls, Parvez Elahi stated that only Allah Almighty knows the timing of his release. He refrained from commenting on any behind-the-scenes discussions with PTI chairman and mentioned his recent meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, Elahi mentioned hearing about a potential new date being set.