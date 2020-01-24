Pervez Elahi reprimands PTI minister for giving Kartarpur credit to PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab Assembly Speaker says that Kartarpur project is result of a “Jhaphi” (hugging) that became ground for remarkable project between the neighboring countries.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi reprimanded a government minister for giving credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for building Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

According to a tv report, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was chairing a meeting on law and order situation on the province where he also administered oath to PML-N’s leader Ramesh Singh Arora.

During the meeting, PTI Minister Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh gave credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kartarpur on which Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi interrupted him and corrected him, saying that “Don’t say what you do not know about,”.

He also snubbed another PTI minister without naming him. “The credit goes to General Bajwa’s embracing that became ground for this remarkable project,” said Pervez Elahi.

It may be mentioned here that General Bajwa hugged Navjot Singh Sidhu when he visited Pakistan in Nov 2018 and after that Kartarpur Corridor—an historic corridor between Pakistan and India was completed speedily for the Indian Sikh community.