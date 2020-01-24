UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervez Elahi Reprimands PTI Minister For Giving Kartarpur Credit To PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

Pervez Elahi reprimands PTI minister for giving Kartarpur credit to PM Khan

The Punjab Assembly Speaker says that Kartarpur project is result of a “Jhaphi” (hugging) that became ground for remarkable project between the neighboring countries.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi reprimanded a government minister for giving credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for building Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

According to a tv report, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was chairing a meeting on law and order situation on the province where he also administered oath to PML-N’s leader Ramesh Singh Arora.

During the meeting, PTI Minister Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh gave credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan over Kartarpur on which Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi interrupted him and corrected him, saying that “Don’t say what you do not know about,”.

He also snubbed another PTI minister without naming him. “The credit goes to General Bajwa’s embracing that became ground for this remarkable project,” said Pervez Elahi.

It may be mentioned here that General Bajwa hugged Navjot Singh Sidhu when he visited Pakistan in Nov 2018 and after that Kartarpur Corridor—an historic corridor between Pakistan and India was completed speedily for the Indian Sikh community.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Law And Order General Qamar Javed Bajwa May 2018 TV Government Punjab Assembly Navjot Singh Sidhu Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

3 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

4 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.