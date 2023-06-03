UrduPoint.com

Pervez Elahi To Be Presented Before Court In Gujranwala Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:12 PM

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

The ACE officials arrested Pervaiz Elahi in another case soon after a local court in Lahore discharged him from the corruption charges.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials are scheduled to present Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), before a court in Gujranwala today.

Earlier this morning, the ACE officials transferred Elahi from Lahore to their regional office in Gujranwala.

A local court in Lahore discharged Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in the case registered against over charges of corruption. The judge had ruled that there was no strong evidence of corruption against Elahi in the case.

However, shortly thereafter, he was arrested again in a corruption case filed against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf President Of Pakistan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Gujranwala From Court

Recent Stories

GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference ..

GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference on &#039;Building Tolerance an ..

30 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inaugur ..

PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

12 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.