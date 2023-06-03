Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ACE officials arrested Pervaiz Elahi in another case soon after a local court in Lahore discharged him from the corruption charges.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials are scheduled to present Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), before a court in Gujranwala today.

Earlier this morning, the ACE officials transferred Elahi from Lahore to their regional office in Gujranwala.

A local court in Lahore discharged Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in the case registered against over charges of corruption. The judge had ruled that there was no strong evidence of corruption against Elahi in the case.

However, shortly thereafter, he was arrested again in a corruption case filed against him in Gujranwala by ACE Punjab.