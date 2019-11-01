Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to avoid breaking law of the country

Minister for Defence, Pervez Khan Khattak on Friday urged the Opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to avoid breaking agreement and law of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence, Pervez Khan Khattak on Friday urged the Opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to avoid breaking agreement and law of the country.

The members of the Rahbar Committee had made agreement and they should regard the commitment, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The government would not make any deal with the Opposition and JUI-F, he stated.

As far as the demands of JUI-F chief was concerned, he said that no discussion would be made regarding the matter of resignation.

He warned that anyone found involved in violating the laws, action would be taken as per the law of the country.

To a question he said, there will be a core committee meeting tomorrow and we will have consultation on the issues of JUI-F's so called Azadi March.