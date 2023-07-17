Pervez Khattak announces new political party PTI Parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Former chief minister, Pervez Khattak here Monday launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), claiming the support of 57 ex-assembly members and senior politicians mostly belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak has announced the new party name after holding an important meeting with his close aides at a hotel here where around 57 ex-assembly members have joined PTI Parliamentarians and expressed confidence in Pervez Khattak leadership.

Prominent among those 57 ex-assembly members and politicians that joined the party included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, ex- MNA Shaukat Ali and former environment minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar.

With the establishment of PTI Parliamentarians, political observers said that PTI was now completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak had served as PTI's KP President, central secretary general and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government and later quit the post of PTI KP president after condemning the May 9 vandalism.

Khattak announced the new party after he was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week and the move was considered a big political setback for the PTI chief, especially, in KP where his party ruled for nine years.