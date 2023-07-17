Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former aide of Imran Khan has announced the new political venture days after he was expelled from the PTI over statement against its chief.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Pervez Khattak, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader and close aide of Imran Kha Pervez Khattak, formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

Khattak unveiled his new political venture few days after the PTI removed him from the party due to his statement against the party chief.

The party comprises former PTI lawmakers, including Mahmood Khan, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, and others. Khattak also condemned the riots that ensued after the arrest of the PTI chairman. He stated that his political future would be decided after consultation with like-minded individuals in an upcoming meeting, denying any current affiliations with other political parties.