Open Menu

Pervez Khattak Launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

The former aide of Imran Khan has announced the new political venture days after he was expelled from the PTI over statement against its chief.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) Pervez Khattak, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader and close aide of Imran Kha Pervez Khattak, formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

Khattak unveiled his new political venture few days after the PTI removed him from the party due to his statement against the party chief.

The party comprises former PTI lawmakers, including Mahmood Khan, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, and others. Khattak also condemned the riots that ensued after the arrest of the PTI chairman. He stated that his political future would be decided after consultation with like-minded individuals in an upcoming meeting, denying any current affiliations with other political parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

9 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

54 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

2 hours ago
Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

3 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

3 hours ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan